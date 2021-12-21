IMF approves $591 mln assistance to Moldova

CHISINAU, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it had approved a $590.6 million aid package for Moldova and disbursed the first tranche of $84.4 million to support reforms in one of Europe's poorest countries.

The 40-month package aims to help Moldova's new government sustain a post-pandemic recovery, meet urgent development needs, and strengthen governance and institutional frameworks, the IMF said in a statement.

The government was appointed in August after the party of pro-Western President Maia Sandu won a snap parliamentary election in July promising to root out corruption and mend ties between the former Soviet Republic and the European Union. read more

"The authorities' ambitious reforms centre on addressing Moldova's longstanding and widespread governance weaknesses and institutional vulnerabilities," said Kenji Okamura, IMF deputy managing director and acting chair.

If achieved, the reforms would help in "unlocking Moldova’s untapped economic potential and accelerating its income convergence with European peers", Okamura said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Jason Neely

