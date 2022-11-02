IMF says it's monitoring developments on Ukraine grain export deal















WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said it would continue to carefully monitor developments on a deal freeing up grain exports from war-torn Ukraine after Moscow reversed course and said it would resume its participation.

An IMF spokesperson said the deal allowing grain exports through a Black Sea corridor had been "instrumental" in reducing the impact of Russia's war on global food markets and should be maintained.

Russia on Saturday suspended its participation, saying it could not guarantee safety for civilian ships crossing the Black Sea after an attack on its fleet, but reversed course on Wednesday after world leaders said the decision threatened to exacerbate global hunger.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.