IMF's Gopinath does not see a global sovereign debt crisis yet

Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

DAVOS, Switzerland, May 25 (Reuters) - While government debt levels are climbing around the world, with debt burdens in emerging markets rising rapidly, so far there is not evidence of a systemic debt crisis, but there are risks ahead, International Monetary Fund First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said on Wednesday.

"As yet we do not see a systemic sovereign debt crisis," she told a panel at the World Economic Forum here, but the risk ahead is "salient."

Reporting By Dan Burns

