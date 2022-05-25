IMF's Gopinath does not see a global sovereign debt crisis yet
DAVOS, Switzerland, May 25 (Reuters) - While government debt levels are climbing around the world, with debt burdens in emerging markets rising rapidly, so far there is not evidence of a systemic debt crisis, but there are risks ahead, International Monetary Fund First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said on Wednesday.
"As yet we do not see a systemic sovereign debt crisis," she told a panel at the World Economic Forum here, but the risk ahead is "salient."
