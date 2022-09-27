INDIA STOCKS Consumer, IT firms lead Indian shares higher

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A general view of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 50,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, having fallen more than 4% in the past four sessions, led by gains in consumer and IT companies.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 0.46% to 17,110 as of 0351 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) gained 0.6% to 57,463.41. On Monday, both indexes fell more than 1.5%.

The Nifty FMCG index (.NIFTYFMCG) gained 1.1%, while the IT index (.NIFTYIT) rose 1%.

Shares of India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) advanced 2.6% after Reuters reported that the explorer has got a better price for oil under new rules that allow producers marketing freedom. read more

Mahindra Logistics (MALO.NS) shares rose 4.5% after the company said it will sell its enterprise mobility business to its unit for 361.2 million rupees and buy Rivigo's B2B Express business for 2.25 billion rupees.

Foreign institutional investors sold a net of 51.01 billion Indian rupees ($625.1 million) worth Indian equities on Monday as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange. ($1 = 81.6100 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

