INDIA STOCKS Indian shares fall as Fed signals more rate hikes
BENGALURU, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday, in line with Asian peers, while the rupee hit a record low after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates and indicated more hikes than markets had expected.
The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) fell 0.53% at 17,624, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) slipped 0.51% to 59,150 as of 0346 GMT.
The Indian rupee hit a record low of 80.45 against the U.S. dollar.
The Fed increased rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday – the third such rise in a row – and signalled that it would continue to raise borrowing costs to fight inflation. read more
India's central bank is due to meet next week to decide on its own path for monetary policy.
Shares of budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd (SPJT.NS) fell 4% after India's air safety watchdog on Wednesday said it was extending a restriction on flight departures until Oct. 29. read more
