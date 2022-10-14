INDIA STOCKS Indian shares gain as Infosys, banks stocks climb















BENGALURU, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares were higher in early trades on Friday, led by gains in IT giant Infosys, bank stocks and strength in broader Asia.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was 1.77% higher at 17,315.60 as of 0350 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) climbed 1.86% to 58,297.87.

Both the indexes had closed down over 0.6% in the previous session.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

In early trades, Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) climbed as much as 4.6% and was the top boost to the Nifty 50 index.

The country's No.2 IT services company reported a bigger-than-expected increase in second-quarter profit, boosted by strong margin growth. read more

Nifty's IT (.NIFTYIT), private sector bank (.NIFPVTBNK) and public sector bank (.NIFTYPSU) indexes were up over 2% each.

Two- and three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto (BAJA.NS), a Nifty- 50 component, was 1% higher ahead of its quarterly earnings results later in the day.

Nifty's auto index (.NIFTYAUTO) was 1.28% higher.

Asian shares climbed on Friday following Wall Street, although gains could be shortlived over recession worries after surging U.S. inflation increased likelihood of higher interest rates for longer.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.