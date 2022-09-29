INDIA STOCKS Indian shares rise on metals, auto boost















BENGALURU, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday after six consecutive sessions of losses, boosted by gains in metals and auto companies, with investors eyeing support from central banks to allay fears of a global recession.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 0.9% to 17,005 as of 0351 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) gained 0.9% to 57,093.19.

Global equities staged a partial comeback on Wednesday, after Britain's central bank launched an emergency bond buying programme to stabilise the bond market in an attempt to dampen investors' concerns of a contagion across the financial system.

Foreign institutional investors sold a net 27.72 billion Indian rupees ($340.5 million) worth of equities on Wednesday, while domestic investors purchased 25.44 billion rupees of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

The Nifty metals index (.NIFTYMET) rose 2.5%, while the auto index (.NIFTYAUTO) gained 1.4%

Indian cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa's parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures (FSNE.NS) rose 4.3% after the company said it will consider an issue of bonus shares. read more

($1 = 81.4060 Indian rupees)

