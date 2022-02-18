Indian rupee, Philippine peso firm with focus on Russia-Ukraine risks

Summary Indonesian shares hit record high

Thai baht set for best week since Jan. 28

Singapore shares, dollar flat ahead of FY22 budget

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee recovered from a recent spate of losses on Friday to touch a more than one-week high, while most other Asian currencies ticked higher as cautious investors focussed on Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Among regional equities, shares in Jakarta (.JKSE) rose 0.8% to hit a record high, after data showed that Southeast Asia's largest economy logged an annual current account surplus for the first time in a decade. read more

The rupiah weakened about 0.2%, as data indicating signs of acceleration in the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary tightening plans spurred bond outflows from the country.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Globally, investors were calmed by hopes of a diplomatic solution on the East-West standoff over Ukraine from a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov later next week.

"Without any clear resolution in the near term, the uncertainty for a potential invasion (of Ukraine) is sufficient to keep market participants shunning from risk assets, while flocking to safe-haven," analysts from IG Group said in a research note.

Rising cross-border tensions, along with global inflationary concerns, have been weighing on emerging Asian markets since last week, with the Fed's hawkish stance to combat higher inflation adding further pressure.

Singaporean dollar , Taiwanese dollar and Malaysian ringgit traded flat, while the Philippine peso strengthened 0.2% against the greenback.

The Indian rupee appreciated 0.4% to hit 74.813, its highest level since Feb. 9, after losing about 0.8% over the last week. It was set to post a 0.7% weekly, its best this year.

The Thai baht , the best performing currency in the region so far this year, was down about 0.1% on Friday, but on track for its best week since Jan. 28, in its third consecutive weekly gain.

Many Asian equities retreated, with Malaysian (.KLSE), Philippine (.PSI) and Taiwanese (.TWII) benchmark indexes falling in the range of 0.2% and 0.4%.

South Korea's KOSPI (.KS11) lost as much as 1.2% and was set for its second weekly drop over Ukraine risks and surging daily COVID-19 cases, even as authorities said they would slightly ease curbs. It however recovered its losses later in the trading session, rising marginally.

Singapore shares (.STI) edged 0.1% lower ahead of its fiscal 2022 budget later in the day.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indian shares tepid as IT, pharma stocks drag; Ukraine in focus

** Thailand's tourism-reliant economy likely returned to growth in Q4 - Reuters Poll read more

** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year yields edges down to 6.505%

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.