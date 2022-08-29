Indian shares close at 1-month low on hawkish Fed stance

People stand outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 60,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Monday to close at their lowest in a month, weighed down by losses in information technology and banking stocks after U.S. Federal Reserve signalled aggressive rate hikes.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's promise of policy "pain" to contain inflation quashed hopes that the central bank would soften its rate hike stance to prevent an economic slowdown. read more

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) ended down 1.4% at 17,312.90, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) dropped 1.5% at 57,972.62.

The IT index (.NIFTYIT) slumped 3.5%, while the bank index (.NSEBANK) fell 1.8%.

The Indian rupee dropped to an all-time low versus the dollar on Monday on bets the Federal Reserve will keep a restrictive stance for longer, prompting the Reserve Bank of India to step in. read more

Powell's speech comes at a time foreign investors were returning to Indian stocks after dumping them in the first half, as they look for higher returns amid expectations that major central banks will slow their rate hike cycle. read more

"Investors had already got the wind of bearish undertone for the start of the week, after the U.S. Fed chairman's speech on Friday talked about further rate hikes going ahead to tame inflation," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

Shares of fertiliser companies fell between 2% and 5% on Monday following a government announcement mandating companies availing subsidy, to market their products under a single brand.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday said the telecom unit, Jio, will begin rolling out 5G services for its subscribers in the next two months. read more

In the company's 45th annual general meeting, Ambani said his younger son Anant, has joined the company's New Energy business, while his other two children - Akash and Isha - assumed leadership roles in Jio and retail.

Reliance shares closed down 0.8%.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora

