Indian shares edge lower, financials drag

BENGALURU, June 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares dipped on Tuesday, after data showed retail inflation eased marginally last month, while investors were spooked by Wall Street hitting a bear market milestone on fears of a looming recession.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.3% at 15,727.05 as of 0354 GMT, while the BSE index (.BSESN) fell 0.4% to 52,638.45.

India's retail inflation eased to 7.04% in May, after touching an eight-year high of 7.79% in April, but remained above the central bank's tolerance band for a fifth month in a row, suggesting it would continue with rate hikes in August. read more

Asian shares dropped and the S&P 500 confirmed it was in a bear market on Monday, after Goldman Sachs forecast a 75-basis-point interest rate hike at the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting on Wednesday.

Financials and bank stocks weighed on sentiment in Indian markets, with the Nifty Finance index (.NIFTYFIN) down 0.8%.

The Nifty metal index (.NIFTYMET) was up 0.5%, with Ratnamani Metals and Tubes (RMT.NS) the top gainer at 2.5%.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

