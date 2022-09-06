Indian shares edge up; Reliance rises after solar energy deal

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A general view of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 50,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday, with index heavyweight Reliance Industries advancing after a deal to buy a U.S. solar energy software maker, while investors also drew comfort from a dip in oil prices.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.41% at 17,737.7, as of 0356 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) gained 0.39% to 59,475.24.

Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) gained 1.1% after the company said it would acquire a 79.4% stake in California-based solar energy software developer SenseHawk for $32 million. read more

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (APLH.NS) was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty 50, rising as much as 2.5%.

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday after a 3% gain on Monday, as an OPEC+ deal to cut output in October was seen as a largely symbolic move to stem the market's recent slide. Asian shares rose after China pledged to make renewed efforts to boost its sagging economy.

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru

