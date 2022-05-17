Indian shares extend gain; LIC listing in focus

A man walks past a hoarding of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) after the press conference of the LIC initial public offering (IPO) launch in Mumbai, India, April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, May 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, with investors focused on the market debut of state-owned Life Insurance Corp, while the rupee weakened to an all-time low.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.75% at 15,961.20, as of 0352 GMT, with most major sub-indexes in positive territory, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.59% to 53,284.31.

The rupee hit a record low of 77.69 against the dollar in opening trade.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

State-owned insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corp (LIC) is likely to see a lacklustre debut when it lists later in the day despite the $2.7 billion initial public offering being oversubscribed, analysts said. Its IPO was priced last week at 949 rupees, the top of the indicated range. read more

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) and refiner Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS) rose 0.3% and 1%, respectively, ahead of their quarterly earnings results.

Asian shares were higher despite investor fears that the global economic recovery may be more fragile than expected.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.