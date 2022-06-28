Indian shares fall after three-day rally; Titan, Asian Paints slip

Gardeners work outside the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai, India, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, June 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday after three consecutive sessions of gains, tracking weakness on Wall Street overnight and as oil prices rebounded after last week's rout.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) fell 0.37% to 15,774.15, as of 0350 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) slipped 0.35% to 52,975.6.

Titan Company (TITN.NS) was the biggest percentage loser on the Nifty, falling as much as 3.3% to a one-week low, while Asian Paints (ASPN.NS) slid more than 3%.

Oil explorer ONGC (ONGC.NS) climbed 3%.

Asian shares edged lower after a volatile Wall Street session overnight, while tight supply news boosted oil prices.

($1 = 78.3000 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.