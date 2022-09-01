Indian shares fall over 1% as IT, banks weigh

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

People stand outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 60,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell over 1% early Thursday, pulled down by losses in information technology and banks, while a government move to raise taxes on fuel exports and domestic crude hammered energy stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 1.2% at 17,552, as of 0351 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) dropped 1.23% at 58,806.99.

The Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) dropped 1.7%. Additionally, the bank index fell 0.9%.

Indian government late Wednesday raised taxes on aviation, diesel fuel exports, domestic crude oil, dragging the energy index (.NIFTYENR) down 1%. read more

Shares of SpiceJet (SPJT.NS) slumped as much as 14.7% after its chief financial officer resigned, with the low-cost carrier posting a wider quarterly loss and facing increased scrutiny over mid-air incidents. read more

Meanwhile, India's economy grew at its fastest pace of 13.5% year-on-year in the April-June quarter, though economists flagged that growth could lose momentum in coming quarters as higher interest rates cool economic activity. read more

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.