Indian shares flat ahead of Fed rate hike

BENGALURU, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares were treading water on Wednesday as investors braced for a hefty rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve and clues on further hikes.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 0.04% to 17,822, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was flat at 59,732.61 at 0347 GMT.

The Fed is set to announce its decision at the end of a two-day policy meeting later in the day. Rate futures traders are pricing in an 81% chance of a 75-basis-point hike and a 19% probability of a jumbo 100 bps increase. FEDWATCH

Meanwhile, India's government is in no hurry to push inflation - now hovering near 7% and eight-year highs - back to the central bank's 4% medium-term target, for fear that aggressive rate hikes could hurt economic growth, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. read more

Among stock, shares of Central Bank of India (CBI.NS) jumped 12% after the Reserve Bank of India took the state-owned commercial bank off its prompt corrective action list.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

