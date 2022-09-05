Indian shares gain as metal stocks rise

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A general view of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 50,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose in early trade on Monday after logging their second straight weekly loss in the previous session, lifted by the rising metal stocks, while investors awaited the outcome of OPEC+ meeting later in the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.31% at 17,594.40 as of 0353 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.38% to 59,027.12.

The Nifty metal index (.NIFTYMET) extended gains from the previous session to climb 1.1% and was the top performer among other sub-indexes.

Aluminium and copper producer Hindalco Industries (HALC.NS) and JSW Steel (JSTL.NS) were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index, climbing 1.8% and 1%, respectively.

Market participants will turn their focus to the meeting later in the day of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, where they may decide to keep current output levels or even cut production to bolster prices, despite supplies remaining tight. read more

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil

