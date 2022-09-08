Indian shares gain as oil prices fall; banks, techs rise

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani

BENGALURU, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares traded higher in early deals on Thursday after two straight sessions of losses, helped by gains in technology and bank stocks and a sharp fall in global oil prices.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.67% at 17,741.95, as of 0349 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.7% to 59,444.95.

Asian stocks also gained, tracking a rally in U.S. equities overnight, while oil prices tumbled to over seven-month lows on demand concerns following downbeat Chinese trade data.

India, the world's third-largest importer of oil, benefits from a fall in prices as it brings down imported inflation.

The Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) and the public sector bank index (.NIFTYPSU) rose 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

