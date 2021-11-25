Indian shares little changed as banks counter gains in energy, tech
BENGALURU, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares were subdued in volatile trading on Thursday, as technology and energy sectors offset losses in banking stocks, while heavyweight Reliance Industries jumped more than 1% after a sharp fall in the previous session.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.12% at 17,436 by 0349 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.06% to 58,374.48.
Reliance (RELI.NS) erased most of the previous session's losses, jumping 1.23%. It said on Wednesday its board will implement a scheme of arrangement to transfer its gasification undertaking to a wholly-owned unit.
The Nifty Energy Index (.NIFTYENR) continued its strong run, rising 0.4%, while the Nifty IT Index (.NIFTYIT) rose 0.66% on boost from MindTree Ltd (MINT.NS) and Larsen & Toubro (LRTI.NS).
The Nifty Bank Index (.NSEBANK) was down 0.46%, with ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) leading losses with its 1.53% fall.
Globally, stocks wobbled on a rising dollar after policy makers said they were ready to speed up tapering of stimulus if inflation stayed high.
