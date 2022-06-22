Indian shares lower as metals tumble again

People watch a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

BENGALURU, June 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Wednesday after posting a near 2% jump in the previous session, as investors fretted over rising inflation and aggressive policy tightening by central banks,

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) fell 0.9% to 15,493.55, as of 0358 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) dropped 0.9% to 52,062.16. Both indexes had clocked their best session in three weeks on Tuesday.

India's 10-year benchmark yield was down marginally to 7.41%, from its previous close of 7.48%.

Asian stocks fell in volatile trade, failing to extend an overnight Wall Street rally, while the Japanese yen hit a fresh 24-year low against the dollar.

Metal stocks declined in India, after a short rebound on Tuesday, with the Nifty Metal index (.NIFTYMET) trading 3.2% lower.

The Nifty energy index (.NIFTYENR) lost 1.6%, with Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) and Gas Authority of India (GAIL.NS) down 4%, each.

Brent crude was down at $113.32 per barrel, after a push by U.S. President Joe Biden to bring down soaring fuel costs.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

