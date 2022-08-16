Indian shares open higher after July inflation dips

BENGALURU, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, as data showing consumer inflation eased for a third straight month raised hopes that the central bank may rein in the pace of its rate hikes next month.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.5% at 17,785.4, as of 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was 0.6% higher at 59,817.2. Indian markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.

India's consumer inflation dipped to 6.71% in July, aided by a slower increase in food and fuel prices. The figure was marginally lower than the 6.78% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. read more

Asian stock markets struggled for direction, weighed down by worries over global growth following weak China data that knocked oil prices and commodity-linked currencies.

Banking and auto stocks gained in India, with the Nifty Auto index (.NIFTYAUTO) up 1.1%.

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIFI.NS) rose 2.5% after the country's biggest insurer posted a 20% jump in June-quarter premium income on Friday. read more

India's currency and debt markets remained closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.