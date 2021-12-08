Indian shares open higher ahead of central bank rate decision

The Bombay Stock Exchange building is seen from a facade in Mumbai, India, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday as market participants awaited a central bank decision that could leave interest rates steady to support a recovering economy amid worries over the possible impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

By 0348 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) had gained 1.05% to 17,354.90 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) had risen 1.1% to 58,285.16.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 and the Sensex both have fallen about 4% since the central bank's last meeting in October, weighed down by fears over high valuation and as investors waited for more clarity on just how much economic disruption the new variant might cause.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely hold its benchmark interest rate at 4.00% and the reverse repo rate at 3.35% after a three-day meeting ending on Wednesday, a Reuters poll of 50 economists showed. read more

The economists expect the central bank to raise its reverse repo rate early next year and increase the repo rate the following quarter, but were split on whether the Omicron variant risked delaying those moves.

"While on-track recovery and above-target inflation make a case for policy normalisation, authorities are likely to be watchful of the new risk on the horizon – the Omicron variant," Radhika Rao, a senior economist with DBS Bank, said in a preview note.

"The pandemic situation is the key wild card, with any signs of a worsening outbreak to push policymakers to err on the side of caution and slip into an extended status quo."

