Indian shares at over 5-month high, top lenders scale peaks

A man wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares climbed to over five-month highs on Thursday, driven by top banking stocks that hit all-time peaks, even as investors weighed the possibility of a large rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.33% at 18,064.05, as of 0401 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.38% to 60,575.76.

The Nifty Bank index (.NSEBANK) climbed 1.1% to a record high and was set for its sixth straight session of gains.

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI.NS) and private sector rival ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) were at all-time highs.

Carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MRTI.NS) was the biggest percentage gainer on the Nifty 50, rising as much as 3% to a two-week high.

Meanwhile, Fitch cut India's gross domestic product growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 7% from 7.8%, in the backdrop of a slowdown amid global economic stress, elevated inflation and tighter monetary policy. read more

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora

