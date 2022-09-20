Indian shares rise 1% as global mkts recover; Fed in focus

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A security guard walks past the logo of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inside its building in Mumbai, India, May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo/File Photo

BENGALURU, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose in early trade on Tuesday, led by broad-based gains across sectors on the back of a rebound in global stock markets, as investors remained focussed on U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision this week.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 1% to 17,797, as of 0347 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was up 0.97% at 59,712.10.

The Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT), metals index (.NIFTYMET) and auto index (.NIFTYAUTO) were top gainers rising 1.8%, 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively.

Shares of Ircon International (IRCN.NS) gained 4% after winning an order worth 2.56 billion Indian rupees ($32.13 million).

Asian shares edged up in early trade on Tuesday following a rebound in the final hour of New York trading.

($1 = 79.6750 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora

