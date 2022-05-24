Indian shares rise on auto, metals boost; Zomato jumps nearly 7%

People walk past a new brand identity for Nifty Indices inside the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai, India, May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, May 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose slightly on Tuesday, helped by automobile and metal stocks, with investors eyeing the listing of logistics firm Delhivery.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.13% at 16,236.35 by 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.14% to 54,365.34.

Nifty's auto index (.NIFTYAUTO) and metals index (.NIFTYMET) were up 0.5% and 0.9%, respectively. Mahindra and Mahindra (MAHM.NS) was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index, advancing 1.3%.

Zomato (ZOMT.NS) rose 6.8% in early trade after the company, late on Monday, reported a 75% increase in quarterly revenue, as new customers propelled a surge in order volumes. read more

Investors are also keeping a watch on SoftBank-backed (9984.T) Indian logistics startup Delhivery's listing on domestic stock exchanges on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.