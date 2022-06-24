Indian shares rise on banking boost

A man looks at a screen displaying budget news, on a facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, June 24 (Reuters) - Financial stocks led Indian shares higher early on Friday, setting the blue-chip indexes on course for their first week of gains in three, as a slide in commodity prices tempered inflation fears.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 0.87% to 15,691.3, as of 0359 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) climbed 0.84% to 52,705.45. If gains hold, the blue-chip indexes are set to post weekly gains of over 2.5% each.

The Nifty Bank index (.NSEBANK) rose as much as 1.7%, led by a 3.7% jump in private-sector lender IndusInd Bank (INBK.NS).

Oil explorer ONGC (ONGC.NS) climbed up to 4.6% after it said its unit made a new oil discovery in Colombia.

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

