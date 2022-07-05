Indian shares rise as energy, metals boost

A general view of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 50,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, July 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Tuesday, lifted by energy companies and beaten-down metal stocks, and as PTC India Financial Services received a boost from a satisfactory audit report on its business operations.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 0.58% to 15,926.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was up 0.55% at 53,529.04, as of 0358 GMT.

The Nifty metals index (.NIFTYMET) rose 1% after falling as much as nearly 2.5% in previous session, while the energy index (.NIFTYENR) was up 0.86%.

Among individual gainers, PTC India Financial Services' shares (PTCN.NS) jumped 18%, while Marksans Pharma (MARK.NS) rose 12% after a proposal to buy back shares.

PTC India Financial has been under the Indian market regulator's radar for its corporate governance issues. read more

Meanwhile, Asian shares inched up on Tuesday morning as positive economic data and hints of easing Sino-U.S. tensions offered some respite to the recent sell-offs, though persistent fears about a global recession and sky-high inflation kept most buyers at bay. ​

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

