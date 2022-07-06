Indian shares rise as financials gain, inflation fears ease

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, July 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up on Wednesday, as strong quarterly performance from top non-banking financial company Bajaj finance boosted financial stocks and a drop in crude prices eased inflation worries.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 0.4% to 15,869, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was up 0.56% at 53,433.16, as of 0348 GMT.

Crude oil prices tumbled 9% on Tuesday, hit by worries of demand destruction, which could bring down inflation for India, the world's third-largest importer.

The Nifty finance index (.NIFTYFIN) rose 0.7%, while Bajaj Finance (BJFN.NS) gained 1.7% after reporting strong June- quarter numbers.

Shares of domestic explorers Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) fell 4.2% and Oil India (OILI.NS) dropped 4.4%.

Asian stocks slipped and the dollar stood by a two-decade high against the euro on deepening fears that the continent is leading the world into recession. ​

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

