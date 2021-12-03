Skip to main content
Indian shares rise as IT, energy gains outweigh worries over first Omicron cases

A woman walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Friday, as gains in technology and energy stocks helped markets push past concerns around the discovery of two cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in the country a day earlier.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.41% at 17,472.05 by 0347 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.36% to 57,671.12.

The Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) was the biggest gainer, up 0.81% in early trade, followed by energy, metals and banks (.NIFTYENR), (.NIFTYMET), (.NSEBANK), rising between 0.47% and 0.6%.

State-run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL.NS) was among the top performers on the Nifty50, rising about 2%.

IT major Infosys (INFY.NS) also rose about 1.7%.

Maruti Suzuki Ltd (MRTI.NS) shares fell 0.3%. India's biggest carmaker said on Thursday it will increase vehicle prices in January 2022 due to increase in various input costs.

Global stocks fell on a number of triggers, including Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi delisting in New York, renewing concern about U.S.-China tensions, and oil heading for a sixth consecutive weekly drop on Omicron and rate hike worries and

Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

