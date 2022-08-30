1 minute read
Indian shares rise as metals, banks gain
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BENGALURU, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday, driven by gains in metals and banks, helping market recover from over three-week lows hit in the previous session.
The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.86% at 17,459, as of 0352 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) gained 0.81% at 58,446.50.
The Nifty metals index gained 1.2%.
In the benchmark Nifty 50 index, 49 out of 50 stocks traded in the positive territory.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.