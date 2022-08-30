Indian shares rise as metals, banks gain

A bird flies past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday, driven by gains in metals and banks, helping market recover from over three-week lows hit in the previous session.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.86% at 17,459, as of 0352 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) gained 0.81% at 58,446.50.

The Nifty metals index gained 1.2%.

In the benchmark Nifty 50 index, 49 out of 50 stocks traded in the positive territory.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.