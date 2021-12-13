Indian shares rise as metals, energy stocks gain

BENGALURU, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, helped by gains in metals and energy stocks, with sentiment also aided by global markets pushing ahead on hopes COVID-19 vaccines would limit the economic fallout from the Omicron variant.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.62% at 17,620.50 by 0356 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.54% to 59,103.72.

The Nifty metal and energy indexes (.NIFTYMET), (.NIFTYENR) were among the biggest gainers, up 1.36% and 1.4% respectively.

Among individual stocks, Axis Bank (AXBK.NS) and PowerGrid Corporation of India (PGRD.NS) gained about 2% and 3%, respectively. Tega Industries will make its market debut on Monday.

Asian stocks pushed ahead with investors seemingly confident markets can weather whatever comes from a host of central bank meetings this week, including the likely early end to U.S. policy stimulus.

Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.