Indian shares rise as metals rebound

A man looks at a screen displaying budget news, on a facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, June 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by gains in metal, technology and automaker stocks, although concerns lingered about a hit to growth from aggressive central bank rate hikes.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 0.76% to 15,467.15, as of 0354 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) climbed 0.71% to 51,964.76.

The blue-chip indexes are set for a second straight session of gains after suffering heavy losses last week on fears that aggressive rate hikes around the globe to curb inflation could lead to a recession.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Nifty Metal index (.NIFTYMET) was among the best performing sub-indexes, rising as much as 2.3% after plumbing 14-month lows in the previous session. Tech stocks (.NIFTYIT) rose 1.6%, while automakers (.NIFTYAUTO) advanced 1.2%.

KEC International (KECL.NS) climbed 5.9% after the construction company said it bagged orders worth 10.92 billion rupees ($139.97 million).

($1 = 78.0150 Indian rupees)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.