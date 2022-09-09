Indian shares rise as oil prices decline, China tensions ease

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A man looks at a screen displaying budget news, on a facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose to a three-week high on Friday, lifted by financial and metal companies, while a slump in oil prices and news of Indian and Chinese troops disengaging from the western Himalayan area buoyed investor sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.5% at 17,888.25, as of 0351 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.51% to 59,991.07. Both indexes are on track for gains of over 2% for the week.

Aiding sentiment was news that Indian and Chinese troops had begun disengaging from the Gogra-Hotsprings border area in the western Himalayas, two years after clashes at the frontier strained diplomatic ties. read more

Meanwhile, worries of central banks' aggressive rate hikes and China's COVID-19 curbs have hit oil prices hard. India, the world's third-largest importer of oil, benefits from a fall in prices as it brings down imported inflation.

The Nifty Bank index (.NSEBANK) and the Nifty Metal index (.NIFTYMET) rose 0.9% and 1.4%, respectively.

Rice producers, however, slid after India banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20% duty on overseas sale of various grades, as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to augment supplies and calm local prices. read more

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil

