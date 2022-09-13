Indian shares scale 5-month high as Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life jump

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is reflected in the glasses of a man as he watches a large screen outside the facade of the building in Mumbai, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares climbed to a five-month high on Tuesday, lifted by sharp gains in Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Life Insurance, as investors looked past faster-than-expected inflation print.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.53% at 18,031.55, as of 0346 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.51% to 60,424.12.

Bajaj Finserv (BJFS.NS), a holding company for financial services businesses, surged 6.3% ahead of the record date for a stock split and bonus issue of shares.

HDFC Life Insurance Company (HDFL.NS) jumped 4.7% to its highest since June 9. Reuters reported on Tuesday that British asset manager abrdn plc (ABDN.L) would sell a stake in HDFC Life through a block trade on Tuesday. read more

Meanwhile, data released after market hours on Monday showed India's inflation accelerate to 7% in August, piling more pressure on the central bank to hike interest rates again later this month. read more

Investors are also eyeing U.S. inflation data that will offer cues for interest rate outlook.

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.