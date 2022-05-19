Indian shares slump as inflation, economic slowdown fears linger

A security guard walks past the logo of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inside its building in Mumbai, India, May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, May 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares dropped 2% on Thursday, weighed down by a broader market selloff, as investors dumped risky assets on worries over stubborn inflation and economic slowdown.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 1.95% at 15,924, as of 0353 GMT, with all its major sub-indexes in the negative territory, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) fell 2.11% to 53,067.39.

Broader Asian equities tumbled after a sell-off in U.S. indexes overnight, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 dropping 3% as a rally in growth shares faded amid slowdown concerns.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) snapped its four-day winning streak to slump 2.3%.

Aluminium and copper producer Hindalco Industries (HALC.NS) and software services provider Infosys (INFY.NS) were the top percentage losers in the Nifty 50, falling 3.9% each.

Shares of ITC (ITC.NS) rose 1.3% to be the sole gainer in the Nifty 50 index after the cigarettes-to-hotel conglomerate on Wednesday reported an 11.8% rise in its March-quarter profit.

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

