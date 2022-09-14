Indian shares slump, tech drags on U.S. rate hike fears

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A man looks at a screen displaying budget news, on a facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares tumbled on Wednesday, led by sharp declines in technology stocks, as faster-than-expected U.S. inflation data stoked fears that the Federal Reserve would not let up on its aggressive policy tightening.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 1.04% at 17,882.65, as of 0348 GMT while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) slid 1.1% to 59,902.74.

In early trades on Wednesday, the Nifty and the Sensex had dropped 1.65% and 1.91%, respectively, posting their biggest intraday fall in over two weeks.

The Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) was the hardest hit in Mumbai, sliding 3.7%, with IT majors Infosys (INFY.NS) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) dropping around 3.5% each.

Wall Street had plunged the most since June 2020 and Asian shares skidded after U.S. consumer price data unexpectedly rose in August, cementing expectations that the Fed will deliver a third 75-basis-point rate hike next week.

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru

