Indian shares start second quarter on weak note

Gardeners work outside the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai, India, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, July 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares slipped on Friday, entering the second quarter with losses in automakers and financials, as sentiment dampened after a shaky start in Asian trading as investors assessed risks to the economic outlook.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.51% at 15,700.15, as of 0357 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) slipped 0.48% to 52,762.07, after on Thursday capping its worst quarter since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nifty auto index (.NIFTYAUTO) slid 1.5%, ahead of monthly sales data, while the Nifty Bank index (.NSEBANK) fell 1%.

The rupee hit a fresh record low of 79.11 against the dollar, versus Thursday's close of 78.97.

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

