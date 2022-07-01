Indian shares start second quarter on weak note
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BENGALURU, July 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares slipped on Friday, entering the second quarter with losses in automakers and financials, as sentiment dampened after a shaky start in Asian trading as investors assessed risks to the economic outlook.
The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.51% at 15,700.15, as of 0357 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) slipped 0.48% to 52,762.07, after on Thursday capping its worst quarter since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nifty auto index (.NIFTYAUTO) slid 1.5%, ahead of monthly sales data, while the Nifty Bank index (.NSEBANK) fell 1%.
The rupee hit a fresh record low of 79.11 against the dollar, versus Thursday's close of 78.97.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.