Indian shares track Asia stocks to rise nearly 1%; Tata Motors jumps

A man looks at a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

BENGALURU, May 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose nearly 1% on Friday amid strength in the broader Asian market with investors seeming to look past domestic inflation data that hit an 8-year high, while automaker Tata Motors surged after it reported improved demand.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.94% at 15,957.35 as of 0352 GMT, with all its major sub-indexes trading in positive territory, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.83% to 53,367.08. The benchmark indexes posted their fifth session of losses on Thursday, falling more than 2% each.

India's annual retail inflation rose by a more-than-expected 7.79% in April, hurt by rising food and energy prices. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), Bajaj Finance (BJFN.NS) and Bajaj Finserv (BJFS.NS) were among the top Nifty 50 gainers, advancing 1.6% each.

Nifty's auto index

Nifty 50 components State Bank of India (SBI.NS) and Eicher Motors (EICH.NS) were up 1.07% and 1.7% respectively, ahead of their quarterly results.

Asian shares were trading higher, the dollar remained at 20-year highs and global stocks near 18-month lows over fears about persistently high inflation and tightening by central banks to tame it.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.