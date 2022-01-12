Indian shares track Asian peers higher, realty stocks jump

BENGALURU, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, with gains seen across the board, as Asian peers inched higher after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish than expected in a testimony to Congress.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 0.54% to 18,152.40 by 0440 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) climbed 0.57% to 60,964.11. The blue-chip indexes have clocked roughly 2% gains for two consecutive weeks and are already up 2% this week.

Asian shares rose on Wednesday and the Nasdaq (.IXIC) and S&P 500 (.SPX) recorded overnight their best sessions of 2022, after Powell said that the economy could handle the COVID-19 surge and tighter monetary policy. read more

In Mumbai, 40 of the 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 index were trading in positive territory.

Nifty's realty sub-index (.NIFTYREAL) advanced the most with a 3.2% rise, bringing its weekly gain so far to nearly 6%.

Nifty's metal index (.NIFTYMET), which dropped 1.9% in the previous session, rose over 1%, led by a 3.3% rise in state-run mineral producer NMDC(NMDC.NS).

Nifty's IT index (.NIFTYIT) was flat. Technology major Infosys (INFY.NS) was up 0.6%, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) and Wipro were unchanged. The companies will be reporting their third-quarter results later in the day.

One cannot rule out the possibility of a consolidation in markets and going forward, earnings numbers and the upcoming budget will determine further direction, Ajit Mishra, VP - Research at Religare Broking said.

IT stocks added 55% in 2020 and 59.6% in 2021 as investors bet on demand boom as people turned online during the pandemic.

Telecom operator Vodafone India (VODA.NS), which slumped over 20% in the previous session, jumped 6.4%.

Meanwhile, the country logged 194,720 fresh COVID-19 cases and 442 deaths. read more

Eyes are also on consumer price inflation data due later in the day, with a Reuters poll of 41 economists showing retail inflation spiking to 5.80% last month from 4.91% in November. read more

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

