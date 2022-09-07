Indian shares track Asian peers lower on rate hike worries

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A man looks at a screen displaying budget news, on a facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares slid on Wednesday, led by losses in technology and financial stocks, while worries that the U.S. central bank will keep raising interest rates dented investor sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.47% at 17,572.65, as of 0353 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) slipped 0.53% to 58,881.95.

Asian peers also fell as strong U.S. economic data added to expectations the U.S. central bank would not be slowing the pace of interest rate hikes any time soon. Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday.

In Mumbai, the Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) and the Nifty Bank index (.NSEBANK) fell as much as 0.9% each.

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil

