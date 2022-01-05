India's Future Group shares fall after court decision on Amazon arbitration appeal

People exit the Big Bazaar retail store in Mumbai, India, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

BENGALURU, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Shares in India's Future Group companies fell on Wednesday, a day after a New Delhi court dismissed Future Retail's (FRTL.NS) appeal to declare arbitration proceedings in Singapore with Amazon.com as illegal.

Future Retail, Future Consumer (FTRE.NS), Future Enterprises (FURE.NS) and Future Lifestyle Fashions (FLFL.NS) were down more than 3%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.