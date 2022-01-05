European Markets
India's Future Group shares fall after court decision on Amazon arbitration appeal
BENGALURU, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Shares in India's Future Group companies fell on Wednesday, a day after a New Delhi court dismissed Future Retail's (FRTL.NS) appeal to declare arbitration proceedings in Singapore with Amazon.com as illegal.
Future Retail, Future Consumer (FTRE.NS), Future Enterprises (FURE.NS) and Future Lifestyle Fashions (FLFL.NS) were down more than 3%.
