India's GAIL open to buying Russian oil and gas assets, chair says

Birds fly past the logo of India's state-owned natural gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd installed on its corporate office building in New Delhi, India, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI, May 27 (Reuters) - India's largest gas transmitter GAIL (GAIL.NS) is open to buying Russian oil and gas assets shunned by Western companies after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the company's chairman Manoj Jain said on Friday.

European countries and the United States have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Hugh Lawson

