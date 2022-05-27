India's GAIL open to buying Russian oil and gas assets, chair says
NEW DELHI, May 27 (Reuters) - India's largest gas transmitter GAIL (GAIL.NS) is open to buying Russian oil and gas assets shunned by Western companies after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the company's chairman Manoj Jain said on Friday.
European countries and the United States have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
