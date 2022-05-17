India's LIC shares set to slide in market debut after record IPO

A man cleans a hoarding of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) before the start of a news conference about the LIC initial public offering (IPO) launch, in Kolkata, India, April 29, 2022. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

MUMBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Shares in state-owned Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) (LIFI.NS) were on track to debut at an 8% discount to their IPO price on Tuesday.

LIC shares were trading at 872 rupees in pre-open trade compared to the offer price of 949 rupees.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru and Nupur Anand in Mumbai; Writing by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.