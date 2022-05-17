1 minute read
India's LIC shares set to slide in market debut after record IPO
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MUMBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Shares in state-owned Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) (LIFI.NS) were on track to debut at an 8% discount to their IPO price on Tuesday.
LIC shares were trading at 872 rupees in pre-open trade compared to the offer price of 949 rupees.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru and Nupur Anand in Mumbai; Writing by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Edwina Gibbs
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.