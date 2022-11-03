Industrial group OC Oerlikon cuts margin guidance on market volatility















Nov 3 (Reuters) - Swiss industrial group OC Oerlikon (OERL.S) on Thursday cut its 2022 core profit margin outlook, citing market volatility and weakening industrial activity.

The group trimmed its outlook for full-year operational earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and depreciation (EBITDA) margin to between 17% and 17.5%, from around 17.5% previously.

($1 = 1.0019 Swiss francs)

