Industrial metals rise as dollar drops after Powell testimony

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Industrial metals rose on Wednesday, lifted by the dollar that weakened after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made less hawkish comments during his renomination hearing.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.8% at $9,800 a tonne by 0400 GMT. The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 1.9% to 70,860 yuan ($11,132.93) a tonne.

Powell said while the U.S. economy was ready for tighter monetary policy, it may take several months to make a decision on running down the central bank's $9 trillion balance sheet. read more

The dollar index slipped to its lowest level since Nov. 30, making metals priced in dollar cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, nickel and tin in China scaled record peaks amid tightening inventories.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium rose 0.4% to $2,981.5 a tonne, nickel gained 0.8% to $21,960 a tonne, lead edged 0.3% higher to $2,307.5 a tonne, zinc dipped 0.2% and $3,549 a tonne. Tin touched a record high of $41,010 a tonne and was last up 1.4% at $40,995.

* ShFE aluminium rose 0.8% to 21,560 yuan a tonne, while nickel gained 3.8% to 162,280 yuan, zinc climbed 2.9% to 24,855 yuan, lead edged 0.3% higher to 15,255 yuan and tin jumped 5.3% to 313,220 yuan.

* China's copper output rose 6.71% in December from the previous month to 802,200 tonnes, as producers stepped up production to meet annual targets, state-backed research house Antaike said.

* Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) has signed its first U.S. nickel supply deal, choosing Talon Metals Corp's (TLO.TO) Tamarack mine project in Minnesota due to plans to make the electric vehicle battery metal in a way it considers more environmentally friendly. read more

MARKETS NEWS

* Stocks and commodities rose in relief and the dollar hit a six-week low on Wednesday after Powell's testimony, as he charts a path out of pandemic policy settings.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1330 US CPI MM, SA

($1 = 6.3649 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

