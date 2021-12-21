Industrial metals rise as investor recover some risk appetite

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Industrial metals rose on Tuesday alongside oil prices and stock markets as investors weighing up the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on economic growth turned a little more bullish after two days of selling.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.8% at $9,530 a tonne at 1148 GMT but below last month's high of $9,920 and May's all-time peak of $10,747.50.

The metal used in power and construction is still up around 20% in 2021, with low stockpiles and a positive long-term demand outlook likely to keep prices high, said independent analyst Robin Bhar.

"With inventories low, you don't really have a cushion in case there are any supply problems," he said, pointing to disruption in Peru and the potential impact of a new government in Chile.

OMICRON: Omicron is multiplying rapidly across Europe, the United States and Asia, raising the risk of economically damaging measures to contain it. read more

MARKETS: Equities and risk assets rose and the dollar weakened.

INVENTORIES: On-warrant copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses at 80,000 tonnes are up from a historic low of 14,150 tonnes in October but far below recent peaks.

Stocks in Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) warehouses, at 34,580 tonnes, are the lowest since 2009, and inventories in Chinese bonded warehouses have plunged. ,

PERU: The road from the Las Bambas copper mine in Peru has been blocked by protestors since Nov. 20. read more

CHILE: Miners are braced for tighter environmental rules after President-elect Gabriel Boric pledged to oppose a $2.5 billion iron-copper mine approved in August. read more

DEFICIT: The 24-million-tonne a year copper market saw a 57,000 tonne deficit in September, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said.

FORECAST: Japan's Pan Pacific Copper (PPC) expects copper's average price to drop to $8,600 a tonne in 2022 from $9,300 this year as additional supply flows from new mines.

FEES: The LME said it will not increase its main trading and clearing fees next year.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium was up 1.5% at $2,711.50 a tonne, zinc rose 1.7% to $3,411.50, nickel added 1.1% to $19,545, lead gained 0.3% to $2,300.50 and tin was up 0.8% at $38,500.

Reporting by Peter Hobson Additional reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

