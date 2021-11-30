Inflation, bottlenecks to hit Spanish GDP in Q4, early 2022, De Cos says

MADRID, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Supply bottlenecks, rising inflation and a surge of COVID-19 in Europe could bring a slight downward revision of Spain's economic growth forecast in the fourth quarter and early 2022, Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez De Cos said on Tuesday.

He said these recent developments were likely to prompt a "significant downward" revision of the bank's estimates for Spain's economic growth in 2021, due to be updated in December, and also affect the 2022 forecast.

Taking into account these projections, pre-pandemic levels of economic activity would not be reached until around early 2023, De Cos added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Spain's central bank chief also said the economic outlook for the coming months would depend on the strength of household consumption, the recovery of tourism and the implementation of European Recovery funds.

"Although the expectation of recovery is real, its speed and depth are subject to a high degree of uncertainty," he told members of the upper house of parliament during a budget commission hearing.

Spanish inflation hit its highest in nearly three decades in November as increases in food and fuel costs pushed consumer prices up to 5.6% year-on-year, National Statistics Institute (INE) data showed on Monday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; editing by Belén Carreño and Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.