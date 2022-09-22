Inflation outlook signals more tightening ahead - SNB's Jordan

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

ZURICH, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The outlook for Swiss inflation suggested more policy tightening by the Swiss National Bank is still to come, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said after the central bank hiked its policy rate by three-quarters of a point on Thursday, as expected. read more

"If you look at our new conditional inflation forecast you see that there is a dynamic at the end of the forecasting horizon that goes upwards," he told a news conference.

"This clearly indicates that there is a likelihood that monetary policy will be further tightened."

Reporting by John Revill, Silke Koltrowitz and Paul Arnold; Editing by Michael Shields

