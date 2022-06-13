Inflation shock drives European stocks to fifth day of losses

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

June 13 (Reuters) - European stocks fell for a fifth straight session on Monday, dragged down by economically sensitive stocks, as a sharp rise in U.S. inflation raised concerns about aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) fell 1.1% by 0712 GMT, hitting a fresh one-month low.

Asian stocks tumbled more than 2%, also hit by a COVID-19 warning from Beijing. Stock markets took cues from a sharp Wall Street sell-off on Friday after data showed the U.S. CPI surged 8.6% in May, its biggest gain since 1981. read more

Cyclical sectors such as travel & leisure (.SXTP), automakers (.SXAP) and oil & gas (.SXEP) led morning losses in Europe on fears about a slowing global economy.

Euro zone banks (.SX7E) were down 2.8% on disappointment that the European Central Bank did not reveal any tool to support peripheral bonds at its meeting last week. read more

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

