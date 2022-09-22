1 minute read
Inflation threatens stability in Germany - finance minister
BERLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The German government's top priority is combatting high inflation, the finance minister said on Thursday during a parliamentary debate on legislation to offset inflation and boost consumers' purchasing power.
"Inflation is a threat for wealth, social security and the stability of our country," Christian Lindner told the Bundestag parliament.
Reporting by Rachel More
