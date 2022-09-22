Inflation threatens stability in Germany - finance minister

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speaks during the German Employers' Day of the Confederation of German Employers' Associations (BDA) in Berlin, Germany September 13, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The German government's top priority is combatting high inflation, the finance minister said on Thursday during a parliamentary debate on legislation to offset inflation and boost consumers' purchasing power.

"Inflation is a threat for wealth, social security and the stability of our country," Christian Lindner told the Bundestag parliament.

Reporting by Rachel More

