Intel facility is largest greenfield investment in Poland, PM says















WARSAW, June 16 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister says Intel's (INTC.O) new semiconductor assembly and test facility near Wroclaw, western Poland, will the biggest greenfield investment in the country and that he hoped it would attract other investors.

Intel announced on Friday it will invest up to $4.6 billion in the new facility as part of a multi-billion-dollar investment drive across Europe to build chip capacity.

Reporting by Anna Włodarczak-Semczuk and Pawel Florkiewicz











