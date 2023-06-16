Intel facility is largest greenfield investment in Poland, PM says

Intel's logo is pictured during preparations at the CeBit computer fair in Hanover
Intel's logo is pictured during preparations at the CeBit computer fair, which will open its doors to the public on March 20, at the fairground in Hanover, Germany, March 19, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer//File Photo

WARSAW, June 16 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister says Intel's (INTC.O) new semiconductor assembly and test facility near Wroclaw, western Poland, will the biggest greenfield investment in the country and that he hoped it would attract other investors.

Intel announced on Friday it will invest up to $4.6 billion in the new facility as part of a multi-billion-dollar investment drive across Europe to build chip capacity.

Reporting by Anna Włodarczak-Semczuk and Pawel Florkiewicz

